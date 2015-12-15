Family Fun Day at Sanilac County Museum

Join in for a day of fun at the Sanilac County Historic Village & Museum on June 30, from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Free Activities include: Timber Creek Petting Farm, Thumb Ball Pythons, Mend-a-Friend Workshop – Bring a doll or stuffed animal that needs some love, Doll Displays – In the General Store front window & inside the Mansion, live music, Nature Trail Scavenger Hunt and Coloring with Dog & Bear

At and additional cost: Mansion & Village Tours – Kids under 12 FREE w/ paying adult. Pony Rides by Celebrating Magical-Mobile Wishes – $7, Popcorn – $1, Model T Rides – Kids under 12 FREE w/ a paying adult, Farmers’ Market – Lunch provided by donation and Shop the General Store

Event sponsors: Highline Internet and Port Sanilac Farmers’ Market.

The Sanilac County Historic Village & Museum is located at 228 S. Ridge Street (M-25) in Port Sanilac. For more information visit www.sanilaccountymuseum.org or call the office at 810-622-9946.

