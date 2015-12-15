Final Lawnchair Music Performance Friday

Hot Legs!, Maggie May and Forever Young will sound on our stage at the Gazebo on the courthouse lawn on Friday, July 28 at 7:00 p.m. That’s right – British rock royalty Rod Stewart closes the 2023 Lawnchair Music Series season. In addition, he will be joined by special guest, Toby Keith.

“Last year we brought Elvis to rock out the crowd, so we thought it would be nice to bring in another tribute program”, said Sandusky Arts Council Trustee, Greg Thorley. “Rod Stewart” and “Toby Keith” represent the most requested genres for our series, classic rock and country. Donny Rod and Dan Spencer bring their unique set of talents to our stage for an evening of fun and familiar tunes.

Sandusky Arts Council is a non-profit, tax-exempt organization dedicated to sharing arts with our community. We are always looking for new members to help us with the Lawnchair Music Series and to work on other projects. Anyone interested in working with a dedicated group of people who love the arts, please see one of the members at the series, connect with us on Facebook at Sandusky Arts Council, on Twitter at @Sandusky_Arts or on our web page, Sandusky Arts.org. You don’t have to have experience in the arts, just appreciate them and have some energy to spare.

We are only able to bring the Lawnchair Music Series to the great stage of the gazebo because of our generous community sponsors. Many thanks to our Diamond Sponsor, Custer Lodge 393 F&AM; our Platinum Sponsors, Bee Clean Laundry in Croswell, Community First Title Agency, Elk Street Brewery, and Town and Country Animal Care; our Gold Sponsors, Agri Valley, Ball Agency, Bee Oily, Graff Chevrolet, Jensen Bridge, Jim’s Plumbing and Heating, Law Office of Scott Radloff, LK Insurance, Sandusky Carwash, Sandusky Concrete, Thumb Bank and Trust, TLC Insurance, VFW Post 2945, Russell Wakefield American legion post 369, West Park Inn/Benchwarmers; and this year’s Silver Sponsors, Albrecht’s, Clear Ideas, Deckerville Veterinary Services, Huntington Bank, Marsh Funeral Home, McDonald’s, McKenzie Health Systems, Ritchie Entertainment.

So, grab a chair or blanket and plan to head to the courthouse lawn in Sandusky on Friday for a great night of entertainment. We want to thank all our audience members who joined us to make this season such a success.

In case of inclement weather, the Sanilac County Health Department is allowing us to relocate our concerts this year to Maple Valley. We will blast this information on all our social media and on the local radio stations. We will also have very large, teal colored signs announcing the change in venue in prominent places around town.

