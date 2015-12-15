Flamingo Fling April 18 at Benchwarmers

The 22nd Annual Flamingo Fling is scheduled for Thursday, April 18, at Benchwarmer’s Sport Bar and Grill Banquet Room. 440 W. Sanilac Rd., Sandusky.

This ladies only event will begin promptly at 6:00 p.m., and conclude at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.evasplaceshelter.org for $50.00 each. Tickets include charcuterie snack boards with meat, cheese and fruits, cocktails (beer or wine), exclusive access to our online auction, admission to the Flamingo Fling event and access to our 50/50, U-pick, and Lady Luck raffles.

This is the SAVE Council’s biggest fundraiser of the year, a limited number of tickets are still available, so get your ticket NOW.

All proceeds from this event will support the SAVE Council and Eva’s Place Shelter. Sanilac County’s only emergency residential shelter for women and children fleeing domestic violence, sexual assault, or homelessness.

Continue Reading