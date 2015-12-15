MDOT Open House Thursday (M-46 and M-19 Construction Info)

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will hold a public open house to provide information about their plans to rebuild and improve M-46 and M-19 within Sandusky.

The open house will be held at Sandusky City Hall at 26 W. Speaker St., Sandusky on Thursday, March 7 from 5:30pm-7:00pm.

The three phase project is scheduled for completion in November of this year.

Along M-46, the City of Sandusky will see replacement of water mains, storm sewer drains, as well as some curbs and gutters and sidewalk improvements.

Currently only the westbound lane of M-46 is open from the east city limits to the main traffic light. Eastbound traffic can use the Miller Rd. to Campbell Rd. detour.

If you’re going to the movies or DQ Grill & Chill just about every eastbound side street in Sandusky can serve as your shortcut via Margaret Street.

Phase two of the construction project will take place on M-46 from Maple Valley St. to the four corners, while phase three will close M-19 from the downtown traffic light to Miller Road.

A similar directional closure of each state highway is expected and help businesses remain open during the road rebuilding project.

