By: Patti O’Connor

Tribune Recorder Leader

If you have been to Mint restaurant in Sandusky, and have entered or exited from the back, you have been able to watch the process of the mural going up on the building in their outdoor eating area. Jessica Mosher, Bar Manager at the Mint, is the artist that painted that mural, along with various other paintings in the restaurant, and in the second floor windows, viewable from outside.

Jessica Mosher with her creation in the courtyard of Mint restaurant.



Jessica has lived in Marlette for the past six years, is a mother of three girls and one boy, and is married to Isaac Mosher. Jessica has been an employee of Mint since before the restaurant opened November 2023. Jessica, wears many hats. Along with being the Bar Manager, she is also a Firefighter at Marlette Fire Department for five years (fire prevention is her passion within, and has been in fire service as well as assisting with Fire Cadet program at Burlington Township Fire Department for four years.

Jessica said, “Art has been a part of my life forever”. She went to school for Ad Design. She also was a cake designer at Walmart in Caro for nearly 15 years. Jessica was also employed at Sugar High Bakery for a couple years, and does the 3C’s at home (Cakes, Cookies and Cake Pops) in her spare time.

The Mint mural is the largest piece of art she ever created. Traci, the Mint owner, gave her free reign on the mural and the artwork inside of the restaurant. Jessica said, “I had a vision of it being a “Wall Of Gratefulness”. I wanted to involve the community by asking what they are most grateful for, in one word. That is where the painted words came to play. I also wanted the wall to have a “photo-op” availability.”

Jessica said, “When the employees of Mint learned about the passing of the owner’s mom, Patty Bednarcyk, I wanted to incorporate a memorial in the tree. The carved heart on the tree says “Mel hearts Patty”. More is scheduled to be added.

Jessica is entered into a program from her hometown of Caro, called “Cultivate Creativity” to possibly be chosen for another mural job. Creativity/Art are something that Jessica said comes naturally to her and is easy for her to incorporate in anything she does in life.