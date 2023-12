The Oehrlein Dancers performed a variety of Holiday selections at the 2023 Mid Michigan Toys for Tots Winter Event held at Bullock Creek High School in Midland on Sunday, December 17. Back (l-r): Haddie Howard, Cassandra Trigger, Lila Woodall, Leah Trigger and Grace Woodall. Middle (l-r): Kailiana Smith, Libby Howard, Sophia Grzenia and Ayanna Johnson. Front: Ella Kaste.

