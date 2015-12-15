Open House for Dr. Helda Souresho April 13th

McKenzie Family Healthcare invites the community to meet family healthcare provider, Dr. Helda Souresho, and staff on Thursday, April 13 from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at 109 Delaware Street in Sandusky.

Guests will have the opportunity to meet Dr. Souresho, talk with staff, enjoy refreshments and giveaways, and have a chance to win door prizes at the spring-themed open house event. There is no need to RSVP.

Dr. Souresho, who joined McKenzie Health System in January, looks forward to continuing to get acquainted with the Sandusky community. She focuses on a proactive and holistic approach to healthcare and believes in involving her patients in every step of the decision-making process. She concentrates on acute and chronic care; newborn to geriatric care; physical exams including DOT, school, employment, and insurance; as well as prevention, well-baby, and well-child visits.

The family healthcare clinics at McKenzie Health System are dedicated to providing their patients with the safe, quality healthcare they need and expect. This commitment is what drives their practices every single day.

To learn more about Dr. Souresho and the McKenzie Family Healthcare clinic, visit McKenzieHealth.org or call 810-648-9677 to schedule an appointment.

