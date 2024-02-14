Parting Shot 2-14-24

No Good Ice: The ice may be too thin for ice fishing, but it’s still floating on top of the water, why does ice float? If you know the correct answer, Call, e-mail, post a comment on our website, enter in person or via Facebook starting at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday through 5:00 p.m. on Monday, each week for your chance to win.

Last week’s question: baa to the bone: Can you name the musical artists that famously performed the song“Bad to the Bone”? Bonus entry for anyone that can name the 1983 Steven King movie that opened with the same song? ANSWER: George Thorogood and the Destroyers was the band who sang “Bad to the Bone.” Christine was the Steven King film that opened with the song. Kathy Kelly was the winner of a 4-pack of FREE movie passes to the Firebird Theater in Sandusky. All correct responses will be entered into a random weekly drawing for 4-pack of Free Movie Tickets to the Firebird Theater in Sandusky. If you are not a subscriber, please provide your mailing address when you make contact.

