Parting shot 5-15-24 Edition: Elementary

ELEMENTARY: What are the two most common elements that interact with solar radiation to show the visible colors of the Northern Lights?

Last week's question: GENDER BENDER: The pilated is the second largest woodpecker in North America, Is the one pictured above a male or female? ANSWER: Female, red marking stops at the crown of the head, males also have a red mustache.

