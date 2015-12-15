PARTING SHOT 8-16-2023 EDITION

METAMORPHOSIS: This caterpillar is almost ready to become a butterfly, but it must first enter what stage?

If you know the correct answer, Call, e-mail, post a comment on our website, enter in person or via Facebook starting at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday through 5:00 p.m. on Monday, each week for your chance to win.

Last week’s question: Stampede! The horses pictured above are stampeding, what other animals are famous for stampeding? ANSWER: Bulls, Bison, Oxen, Elephants, Camels and even Giraffes are known to stampede. Any group of large animals running in a common direction is referred to as a stampede! Peggy Day was the winner of a 4-pack of FREE movie passes to the Firebird Theater in Sandusky. All correct responses will be entered into a random weekly drawing for 4-pack of Free Movie Tickets to the Firebird Theater in Sandusky. If you are not a subscriber, please provide your mailing address when you make contact.

