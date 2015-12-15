Peck High School 2023 Valedictorian & Salutatorian



Peck Schools have announced this year’s Valedictorian and Salutatorian.

Dalton Sempf is the son of Paula and Stan Sempf. He is the Valedictorian for the Class of 2023 at Peck Community Schools.

In addition to his fine academic success at Peck, Dalton has participated in a variety of extracurricular activities such as baseball, basketball and golf.

Dalton has received numerous academic honors such as All State Academic Baseball, Chemistry Award, Principal’s Award, along with receiving All A’s all Year.

In the fall, Dalton plans to attend Saginaw Valley State University, where he has earned the Founders Scholarship. He will major in Electrical Engineering.

Kimberly Murray, Salutatorian



Kimberly Murray is the daughter of Rochelle and Victor Murray and is the Salutatorian for the Class of 2023 at Peck Community Schools.

In addition to her fine academic success at Peck, Kimberly has been involved in many activities during her high school years such as Youth Advisory Council, National Honor Society, Drama, Volleyball and Symphonic Band.

After graduation, Kimberly will be attending St. Clair County Community College to pursue a degree in Business.