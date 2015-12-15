Sandusky School Board Purchase Food Truck; Finalize Budget

The Sandusky Community Schools Board of Education met in regular session on Monday, June 26, 2023, in the Sandusky High School Board of Education Room. The meeting was called to order at 7:30 p.m. by President, Jason Trepkowski.

Following the pledge of allegiance, roll call was taken. Members present were Norah Harding, Daniel Gerstenberger, Robert Hassler, Justin Radloff, Carolyn Stoutenburg and Jason Trepkowski. Jane Jacobson was absent. Interim Superintendent Jeffrey Hartel and Principal Louis Williams were present.

Public Participation:

A community member addressed the Board on security concerns.

Motion by Stoutenburg, supported by Gerstenberger, to approve the consent agenda consisting of the following:

Approval of Minutes of Regular Board of Education meeting – May 15, 2023.

Approval of Minutes of Special Board of Education meeting – May 22, 2023.

Approval of the Minutes of Special Board of Education meeting- June 5, 2023.

Approval of Minutes of Special Board of Education meeting – June 19, 2023.

Approval of general fund bills totaling $ 116,406.98.

Approval of Transportation Report for May/June.

Motion carried 6-0.

Communications: None

Administrative Reports:

Finance Committee Report (6/26/2023) – Dan Gerstenberger

ISD Board Report – Carolyn Stoutenburg

Amended the Final 2022-2023 Final Budget

Amended the 2023-2024 Proposed Budget

39% Fund equity

Grant – Grow your own program.

Sandusky Elementary – Louis Williams

Motion by Harding, supported by Hassler, that the Board approve the Food Truck purchase for the amount of $169,598.

Motion carried 6-0.

Motion by Gerstenberger, supported by Harding, that the Board approve a Tuition Paid Pre School for the 23/24 school year. Motion carried 6-0.

Motion by Stoutenburg, supported by Gerstenberger, that the Board approve Girls Golf as a club sport. Motion carried 6-0.

Motion by Stoutenburg, supported by Hassler, that the Board accept the resignation of teacher Ann Glavach. Motion carried 6-0.

Motion by Stoutenburg, supported by Harding, that the Board approve the transition of Becky Christian as Title I Aide. Motion carried 6-0.

Motion by Gerstenberger, supported by Stoutenburg, that the Board grant the following probationary teacher status:

Fifth-year probationary status to teacher Keegan Lasecki

Fourth-year probationary status to teacher Rebecca Harris

Fourth-year probationary status to teacher Kayla Rienstra

Third-year probationary status to teacher Lisa Keim

Third-year probationary status to teacher Bonnie Barnum

Third-year probationary status to teacher Kelly Thompson

Third-year probationary status to teacher Keegan Gallangher

Third-year probationary status to teacher Brandon Jakeway

Third-year probationary status to teacher George Koch

Third-year probationary status to teacher Mariah Martus

Third-year probationary status to teacher Andrea Palmer

Third-year probationary status to teacher Tiffany Shuart

Third-year probationary status to teacher Crystal Strickler

Second-year probationary status to teacher Ally Blank

Second-year probationary status to teacher Cheyenne Johnson

Second-year probationary status to teacher Amanda Williamson

Second-year probationary status to teacher Michael Heranda

Second-year probationary status to teacher Charlotte Schulz

Second-year probationary status to teacher Kathleen Stanfield

Motion carried 6-0.

Motion by Gerstenberger, supported by Harding, that the Board approve the contracts for the following nonunion employees as supported by the Finance Committee:

Business Director Kendra Messing

Transportation/Maintenance Director Duane Paehlig

Technology Director Brent Adcock

Executive Assistant Deb Heberling

Elementary Principal Louis Williams

Mechanic Steve Pardy

HS Dean Amber Kravitsky

Elementary Dean Erin Moore

Business Office Assistant Stacey Faber

Note 1: All received effective or highly effective evaluations

Motion carried 6-0.

SY 2022-2023 Final Budget Amendment

Motion by Gerstenberger, supported by Hassler, that the Board amend the 2022-2023 Budget resolution as the following:

A. General Fund:

July 1, 2022 Balance: $3,021,383

Revenue: $12,925,603

Expenditures: $12,775,952

June 30, 2023 Balance: $3,171,034

B. Cafeteria Fund:

July 1, 2022 Balance: $398,255

Revenue: $720,864

Expenditures: $916,142

June 30, 2023 Balance: $202,977

C. Special Revenue Fund:

July 1, 2022 Balance: $240,051

Revenue: $191,622

Expenditures: $431,673

June 30, 2023 Balance: $0

D. District Improvement Fund:

July 1, 2022 Balance: $200,057

Revenue: $300,155

Expenditures: $183,342

June 30, 2023 Balance: $316,870

E. Sinking Fund:

July 1, 2022 Balance: $472,483

Revenue: $489,856

Expenditures: $231,389

June 30, 2023 Balance: $730,950

F. 2015 Board Debt Service Fund budget:

July 1, 2022 Balance: $106,547

Revenue: $894,311

Expenditures: $891,113

June 30, 2023 Balance: $109,745

In the proposed budget amendment for the 2023-2024 fiscal year:

A. General Fund:

July 1, 2023 Balance: $3,171,034

Revenue: $13,862,438

Expenditures: $14,087,455

June 30, 2024 Balance: $2,946,017

B. Cafeteria Fund:

July 1, 2023 Balance: $202,977

Revenue: $647,335

Expenditures: $739,838

June 30, 2024 Balance: $110,474

C. Special Revenue Fund:

July 1, 2023 Balance: $0

Revenue: $421,874

Expenditures: $421,874

June 30, 2024 Balance: $0

D. District Improvement Fund:

July 1, 2023 Balance: $316,870

Revenue: $300,155

Expenditures: $300,000

June 30, 2024 Balance: $317,025

E. Sinking Fund:

July 1, 2023 Balance: $730,950

Revenue: $519,011

Expenditures: $786,036

June 30, 2024 Balance: $463,925

F. 2015 Board Debt Service Fund budget:

July 1, 2023 Balance: $109,745

Revenue: $945,965

Expenditures: $886,925

June 30, 2024 Balance: $168,785

The next regular meeting will be on Monday, July 10, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. in the Board of Education Conference Room.

There being no further business to come before the Board, the Board meeting adjourned, at 8:01 p.m.

