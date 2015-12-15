Sandusky School Board Purchase Food Truck; Finalize Budget
The Sandusky Community Schools Board of Education met in regular session on Monday, June 26, 2023, in the Sandusky High School Board of Education Room. The meeting was called to order at 7:30 p.m. by President, Jason Trepkowski.
Following the pledge of allegiance, roll call was taken. Members present were Norah Harding, Daniel Gerstenberger, Robert Hassler, Justin Radloff, Carolyn Stoutenburg and Jason Trepkowski. Jane Jacobson was absent. Interim Superintendent Jeffrey Hartel and Principal Louis Williams were present.
Public Participation:
A community member addressed the Board on security concerns.
Motion by Stoutenburg, supported by Gerstenberger, to approve the consent agenda consisting of the following:
Approval of Minutes of Regular Board of Education meeting – May 15, 2023.
Approval of Minutes of Special Board of Education meeting – May 22, 2023.
Approval of the Minutes of Special Board of Education meeting- June 5, 2023.
Approval of Minutes of Special Board of Education meeting – June 19, 2023.
Approval of general fund bills totaling $ 116,406.98.
Approval of Transportation Report for May/June.
Motion carried 6-0.
Communications: None
Administrative Reports:
Finance Committee Report (6/26/2023) – Dan Gerstenberger
ISD Board Report – Carolyn Stoutenburg
Amended the Final 2022-2023 Final Budget
Amended the 2023-2024 Proposed Budget
39% Fund equity
Grant – Grow your own program.
Sandusky Elementary – Louis Williams
Motion by Harding, supported by Hassler, that the Board approve the Food Truck purchase for the amount of $169,598.
Motion carried 6-0.
Motion by Gerstenberger, supported by Harding, that the Board approve a Tuition Paid Pre School for the 23/24 school year. Motion carried 6-0.
Motion by Stoutenburg, supported by Gerstenberger, that the Board approve Girls Golf as a club sport. Motion carried 6-0.
Motion by Stoutenburg, supported by Hassler, that the Board accept the resignation of teacher Ann Glavach. Motion carried 6-0.
Motion by Stoutenburg, supported by Harding, that the Board approve the transition of Becky Christian as Title I Aide. Motion carried 6-0.
Motion by Gerstenberger, supported by Stoutenburg, that the Board grant the following probationary teacher status:
Fifth-year probationary status to teacher Keegan Lasecki
Fourth-year probationary status to teacher Rebecca Harris
Fourth-year probationary status to teacher Kayla Rienstra
Third-year probationary status to teacher Lisa Keim
Third-year probationary status to teacher Bonnie Barnum
Third-year probationary status to teacher Kelly Thompson
Third-year probationary status to teacher Keegan Gallangher
Third-year probationary status to teacher Brandon Jakeway
Third-year probationary status to teacher George Koch
Third-year probationary status to teacher Mariah Martus
Third-year probationary status to teacher Andrea Palmer
Third-year probationary status to teacher Tiffany Shuart
Third-year probationary status to teacher Crystal Strickler
Second-year probationary status to teacher Ally Blank
Second-year probationary status to teacher Cheyenne Johnson
Second-year probationary status to teacher Amanda Williamson
Second-year probationary status to teacher Michael Heranda
Second-year probationary status to teacher Charlotte Schulz
Second-year probationary status to teacher Kathleen Stanfield
Motion carried 6-0.
Motion by Gerstenberger, supported by Harding, that the Board approve the contracts for the following nonunion employees as supported by the Finance Committee:
Business Director Kendra Messing
Transportation/Maintenance Director Duane Paehlig
Technology Director Brent Adcock
Executive Assistant Deb Heberling
Elementary Principal Louis Williams
Mechanic Steve Pardy
HS Dean Amber Kravitsky
Elementary Dean Erin Moore
Business Office Assistant Stacey Faber
Note 1: All received effective or highly effective evaluations
Motion carried 6-0.
SY 2022-2023 Final Budget Amendment
Motion by Gerstenberger, supported by Hassler, that the Board amend the 2022-2023 Budget resolution as the following:
A. General Fund:
July 1, 2022 Balance: $3,021,383
Revenue: $12,925,603
Expenditures: $12,775,952
June 30, 2023 Balance: $3,171,034
B. Cafeteria Fund:
July 1, 2022 Balance: $398,255
Revenue: $720,864
Expenditures: $916,142
June 30, 2023 Balance: $202,977
C. Special Revenue Fund:
July 1, 2022 Balance: $240,051
Revenue: $191,622
Expenditures: $431,673
June 30, 2023 Balance: $0
D. District Improvement Fund:
July 1, 2022 Balance: $200,057
Revenue: $300,155
Expenditures: $183,342
June 30, 2023 Balance: $316,870
E. Sinking Fund:
July 1, 2022 Balance: $472,483
Revenue: $489,856
Expenditures: $231,389
June 30, 2023 Balance: $730,950
F. 2015 Board Debt Service Fund budget:
July 1, 2022 Balance: $106,547
Revenue: $894,311
Expenditures: $891,113
June 30, 2023 Balance: $109,745
In the proposed budget amendment for the 2023-2024 fiscal year:
A. General Fund:
July 1, 2023 Balance: $3,171,034
Revenue: $13,862,438
Expenditures: $14,087,455
June 30, 2024 Balance: $2,946,017
B. Cafeteria Fund:
July 1, 2023 Balance: $202,977
Revenue: $647,335
Expenditures: $739,838
June 30, 2024 Balance: $110,474
C. Special Revenue Fund:
July 1, 2023 Balance: $0
Revenue: $421,874
Expenditures: $421,874
June 30, 2024 Balance: $0
D. District Improvement Fund:
July 1, 2023 Balance: $316,870
Revenue: $300,155
Expenditures: $300,000
June 30, 2024 Balance: $317,025
E. Sinking Fund:
July 1, 2023 Balance: $730,950
Revenue: $519,011
Expenditures: $786,036
June 30, 2024 Balance: $463,925
F. 2015 Board Debt Service Fund budget:
July 1, 2023 Balance: $109,745
Revenue: $945,965
Expenditures: $886,925
June 30, 2024 Balance: $168,785
The next regular meeting will be on Monday, July 10, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. in the Board of Education Conference Room.
There being no further business to come before the Board, the Board meeting adjourned, at 8:01 p.m.