Self-Guided Tours Loop-Harrison Mansion

Port Sanilac, MI (December 9th, 2023) – This is a last call to enjoy the festive splendor before we take the decorations down in the first week of January 2024.

The final weekend of December is your last chance to enjoy the beautiful Victorian Christmas Decorations inside the Loop-Harrison Mansion at Sanilac County Museum. There are beautiful trimmings on four different Christmas trees and gorgeous holiday decor everywhere you look. These decorations were done by several hours of effort by over 30 volunteers. The cost is just $5 per individual and children 12 and under are admitted free. A great way to conclude the holiday season just before the new year!

Also, please remember the Christmas Lighted trail is every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of December from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Our historic village and nature trail will be lit and decorated for the season. Most of our historic buildings, plus the Troop Train, are brightly decorated. Thanks again to our roster of volunteers.

Check out our many Christmas trees, especially the largest one on the nature trail. And don’t miss “Santa’s Workshop” inside the picture window at the General Store. This is FREE to the community, but your donations will be gratefully accepted. Please find our donation tubes at the display case by the mansion and also in front of the Forestville Church.

The Sanilac County Historic Village & Museum is located at 228 S. Ridge St (M25) in Port Sanilac.

For more information visit www.sanilaccountymuseum.org or on Facebook at “Sanilac County Historic Village & Museum”, or call the office at 810-622-9946.

Continue Reading