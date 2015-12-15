Thumb Ag Day Approaching

2023 Thumb Ag Day is scheduled for Wednesday, December 14, at the Ubly Heights Country Club in Ubly, Michigan. The day features educational programming and a chance to visit with agribusinesses exhibiting at this year’s program.

Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and remain open until 3:00 p.m. for participants to view exhibits and attend educational programs. There is something for both field crops producers as well as livestock producers this year. Beginning at 9:00 a.m. in the main classroom, join the “Crop Commodity Marketing Round Table” followed by “Disease Management in Pumpkins” with Dr. Saltanat Mambetova, MSU Extension Vegetable Educator. at 9:45 a.m. At 10:30 a.m., the “2023 Weather Review and Outlook” will be presented by the ever-popular Dr. Jeff Andresen, Environmental Quality Specialist, Michigan State University. The afternoon session will round out the day starting at 1:30 p.m. with “Update on local 2023 Farm Research” by Area Field Crops Extension Educators Jenna Falor and Phil Kaatz.

The second classroom area with open its doors at 9:00 a.m. with Dr. Jerad Jaborek, MSU Extension Beef Feedlot Educator presenting “Limit Feeding Corn to Beef Cattle when Forage Supplies are Low”, followed by “Succession Planning” with Dr. Corey Clark, MSU Extension Farm Business Management Educator beginning at 9:45 a.m. This classroom will wrap up with a “Livestock Marketing Round Table” at 10:30 a.m.

Three RUP (Private Core, 1A and 1B) and three CCA (1.5 PM and 1.5 CM) credits are available from the Michigan Department of Agriculture.

Lunch will be available from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and is optional at $10 per person, admission otherwise is free. For more information, please call your local MSU Extension office in Huron County at 989-269-9949, in Sanilac County 810-648-2515, in Tuscola County 989-672-3870, and Lapeer County at 810-667-0341.

Thumb Ag Day is sponsored by Michigan State University Extension and supported by the area’s agricultural businesses.

