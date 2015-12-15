Walk Challenge raises over $3K for American Cancer Society Research

In May of this year 202 motivated individuals registered for the 2023 MRH 40 Mile Walk Challenge fundraiser benefiting the American Cancer Society Research fund. They each purchased a special “WE ARE TOGETHER IN THE FIGHT” cancer awareness t-shirt and began walking to achieve the goal of 40 miles or more by the end of the month. Once again, the expectations of the coordinators were exceeded recording over 5000 purposeful exercise miles and raising $3,178 dollars from t-shirt sales and donations from friends and businesses supporting this vital cause. The 78 participants who completed 40 miles or more in May and turned in their tracking cards were entered in the placement and prize drawings. Congratulations to all.

Placements Winners:

1st Place, 210 Miles, Schelly Farrell – 6 Month Gym Membership, Donor: Summit 24/7 Fitness

2nd Place, 202 Miles, Pat Kitchen – Garmin ForeRunner 55 Watch, Donor: Tri County Bank & Liebler Insurance

Prize Drawing Winners:

Megan Web, Wilkinson Farm Tasty Gift Basket; Brianna Holly, Mad Bombs Relax Gift Basket; Kelly Burke, Scott’s Studio Photo Session Gift Certificate; Triscia Martus, Hilltop Coney Diner Gift Certificate; Kelly Moore, Carriage House Gift Card & Insulated Tumbler -Laser Impressions; Amanda Fisher, Jocularity Coffee House & Gift Card Insulated Tumbler -Laser Impressions; Kathy Jo Bilicki, Insulated Tumbler – Laser Impressions; Sarah Creason Insulated Tumbler -Laser Impressions; Mikkiel Creason, Insulated Tumbler – Laser Impressions; Laci Vogt, Insulated Tumbler – Laser Impressions

Thank you to all of our prize sponsors recognized above and to event donors Sodexo, Donley Realty, Hilltop Gas Station, and Culligan Water. Sincere appreciation goes out to ALL of our participants, sponsors, donors; to our coordinators the MRH Foundation Community Relations and MRH Well Team Committee members: and to The Heartlands for allowing us to host our kickoff event at the Community Center.

We know that cancer is the leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for 10 million deaths in 2020. On-going ACS Research is responsible for new therapeutic interventions and – is extending more lives each year. Thank you everyone for joining us in supporting this worthy cause.

