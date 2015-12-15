The weather held out for the Marlette Fall Family Fun Day this past Saturday. The event was well attended and enjoyed by all those who attended, including baby Willow Palladeno (right) feeling the grass between her toes. The event included pumpkin painting, bull riding, caricature drawing, face painting, zipline, rock wall, delicious food, live music, farm animals, magic show, animal show with Timber Creek Farms, donuts and cider, Kona Ice, inflatables, bike, car & truck show and more! Check our facebook page for more photos from this and all other area events.

Russ and Marlene Kraft behind the wheel of their yellow Studebaker convertible during Marlette’s Fall Family Fun Day.