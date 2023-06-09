Marlette woman arrested in June by DTF sentenced on Drug Charges

As part of a closure to a month’s long investigation into the sales of narcotics in the Sanilac County area this summer, a 32-year-old female from Marlette Township, Karista Riopelle, has been sentenced by Sanilac Circuit Court (09/06/2023) to serve 8 – 30 years in prison.

Sanilac County Drug Task Force members had conducted surveillance and an investigation into illegal use and drug sales by the suspect. A traffic stop was conducted on S. Van Dyke Rd. (M-53) in Marlette Township in June.

That traffic stop, investigation findings, and arrest provided a subsequent search warrant on the female’s residence on S. Van Dyke Rd. in Marlette Twp.

Both the traffic stop, and the additional search warrant of the suspects home resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine, ecstasy, and heroin / fentanyl.

Investigators continue to follow any additional leads stemming from this arrest and that information is checked on.

Any information on illegal drug use or sales may be provided to the Sanilac Drug Task Force without leaving your name at any time by calling: 1-800-544-DRUG (3784) or emailing to dtf@sanilaccounty.net. Emails should indicate if you wish a reply email.

Information provided by the Sanilac Country Drug Task Force.

