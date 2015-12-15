Raider Boys Continue to Improve

By: Rachel Bennett

Tribune Recorder Leader

Tuesday, September 19 the Marlette cross country team headed to North Branch. This is a great meet for the runners to compete against schools outside of the league. Several members of the boys team improved their time by over a minute. Anthony Roasario finished in a time of 21:13, Cameron King had a time of 20:56, Luke Thomas crossed the finish at 20:37. Medaling for the Raiders were Caden Meyer who ran a personal best of 19:45, Gianino Perna finished in a time of 19:11 and Turlough Bennett placed 5th with a time of 17:43. As a team, the boys are now ranked second in the league. Coach Findlay continues to be impressed by the times the team are putting up. On the girls side, Lily Lemanski continues to finish in the top. She and teammate Alexandra Findlay brought home some hardware. Lily placed second in a time of 21:07, while Alexandra finished in a time of 24:58. Chloe Ludwig ran a tough race and put up her season best time of 28:01 and Magy Cox finished her race strong with a time of 29:02.