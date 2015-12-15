Deckerville Track Results

Deckerville hosted Akron-Fairgrove, North Huron and Dryden for a quad meet last Monday in Deckerville for the opening contest of the season for the Eagles. Both the men’s and women’s teams took first at the meet, with the men’s squad just barely edging out Dryden by one point. Dylan Ball took second in the 100m and fourth in the 200m. Evan Gobie took second in the 200m. Dryden Senior Aiden Fitchett lead the pack in the 400m, 800m, 1600m and 4x800m relay. Colin Beck took fourth in the 800m, fifth in the 1600m and first in the 3200m. Corbin Sharbowski took third in the 110m hurdles and Jessie Kubacki took fourth. Dylan Ball, Evan Gobie, Corbin Sharbowski and Landon Noble took first in the 4x100m relay. Hunter Heronemus took first in the shot put, with a throw of 36’6” and third in the discus with a throw of 80’. Logan Shanks took first in the high jump and Jessie Kubacki took second. Corbin Sharbowski took second in the pole vault. Trenten Park took second in the long jump.

Aubree Moeller took first in the 100m. Julie Gottlieb took first in the 800m and second in the 1600m. Jeneil Keinath took first in the 3200m and Maryanne Sanford took second. Rebecca and Aubree Moeller took first and third in the 100m and 300m hurdles. Cassandra Trigger took first in the shotput and discus. Juliette Chaque took first in the high jump. Rebecca and Aubree Moeller took first and second in the Pole Vault, and Rebecca Moeller also took first in the long jump.

