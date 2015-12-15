Marlette Track Results

Marlette hosted a quad meet with Bad Axe, Cass City and Lakers with both the men’s and women’s teams taking third overall. Quintin Sartin took fourth in the 200m dash with a time of 25.89. Turlough Bennett medaled in four events he took part in for the day, taking first in the 800m with a time of 2:10.84 and first in the 4x800m relay alongside Luke Thomas, Gianino Perna, and Anthony Rosario with a time of 9:08.33. Bennett and Thomas took second in the 4x400m alongside Walker Chapin and Logan Malloy with a time of 3:35.55. Thomas and Bennett also took third in the 4x200m relay alongside Hayden Clapsaddle and Logan Mcintyre with a time of 1:42.20. Julius Johnson took third in the shot put with a throw of 34’7”, and second in the discus with a throw of 108’ 1”. Quintin Sartin took first in the high jump with a height of 5’6”. Logan Malloy continued his dominance in the pole vault, taking first place by a wide margin of two feet, vaulting over 13’ for the win. The women’s team is still missing high jump standout Olivia Findlay but that didn’t stop several athletes from marking personal and season bests. McKaylea Silance took third in the 200m dash with a time of 30.51. Lily Lemanski took first in the 800m with a time of 2:41.74. Lily and Miley Lemanski took second in the 4x800m relay, alongside Alexandra Findlay and McKaylea Silance with a time of 56.53. That same group sans Silance and with the addition of Alexis Clapsaddle took third in the 4x400m relay with a time of 4:58.79. That squad sans Lily Lemanski and with the addition of McKalyea Silance took second in the 4x200m relay. Olivia Varey took third in the shot put with a throw of 24’3” and fourth in discus with a throw of 59’3”. Alexandra Findlay took first in the pole vault with a heigh of 8’6”, beating the next closest by a foot and a half. Marlette is set to host their Invitational meet this Friday, April 19th with 14 area teams joining in on the action. The first starter pistol should fire around 4 pm, but expect a long one, as schools ranging from division 2-4 will all be in attendance.

