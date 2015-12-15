Sandusky Track Results

Sandusky traveled to Brown City on April 9th for a quad meet with Ubly, Brown City and Kingston. Both the men’s and women’s teams placed fourth overall but there were some notable performances on both teams. Caden Nichols ran a 12.27 in the 100m dash, and 25.95 in the 200m dash, taking second and third place respectively. Finn Nugent took third in the 300m hurdles with a time of 48.92. Nichols, Nugent, along with Jayden Geraldo and Alex Bays took second place in the 4x100m relay with a time of 50.09. Damon Adamski, Bryce Reinke, Sebastian Seifferlein and Alex Bays took second in the 4x800m relay with a time of 10:16.58. Daniel Tovar took first in the shot put with a distance of 38’2”, and Ryan McKenney took third with a throw of 35’ even. Bryce Reinke took second in the long jump with a distance of 17’ 6”. Jayden Geraldo took fourth with a distance of 16’ 1.75”.

Vanessa Surbrook took fourth in the 100m dash on the womens’ side with a time of 15.33 seconds. Maddie Huysentruyt took fourth in the 800m run with a time of 3:10.26. Huysentruyt also took third in the 1600m with a time of 6:32.06. Eva Long took fifth with a time of 7:07.91. Huysentruyt took first in the 3200m with a time of 14:26.67. Marissa Dorman took third with a time of 17:33.29. Mia Jacobson took first in the 100m hurdles with a time of 19.49 seconds. Victoria Shea took second place in both the shotput and discus, with throws of 25’.5” and 76’1” respectively. Mia Jacobson took third in the long jump with a distance of 13’4”.

Continue Reading