Sandusky Golf Takes First Dual/Jamboree Loss in More Than Three Years

Sandusky Varsity Golf team opened the 2024 golf season with a 183 to 234 victory over Yale at Woodland Hills Golf Course on April 9th.

Leading Sandusky scores and match medalist was Carson Shampo with a 41. Other varsity scores for Sandusky were Nathan Flanagan – 44, Carter Krause – 48, Logan Trepkowski – 50, Lukas Franzel – 51, Braden Bender – 52.

Top 4 scores for Yale were Jayden Krosnicki – 53, Brode Shutko – 56, Austin Keith – 59, Gable Majcher – 66.

Sandusky JV defeated Yale 224 – 270. Sandusky top 4 scores were Ryker Trowhill – 52, Ashton Boze – 55, Brady Steeb – 56,Carson Green – 61.

The Wolves golf team plays Cros-Lex tomorrow (Wednesday) at 4:00 at Woodland Hills.The Sandusky Varsity Golf team suffered its first loss in a dual, or jamboree match in over 3 years falling to a fine Cros-Lex team 170-183. Top scores for a very balanced Cros-Lex team were Braylon Anson – 42, Alex Levitt – 42, Wesley Draggoo – 43, Jack Fagen 43, Payton Old- 43, Miles Levitt – 44. Top 4 Sandusky scores were Carson Shampo – 40 (Medalist), Nathan Flanagan – 46, Braden Bender – 48, Lukas Franzel – 49.

Sandusky had won 68 straight matches before suffering the loss at Woodland Hills. Cros-Lex is 1-0 on the season. Sandusky is 1-1

Cros-Lex also won the JV contest 190 – 215. Cros-Lex top 4 scores were Gabe Young – 42, Michael Reifert – 48, Colton Partaka – 48, Scott Young Jr. – 52.

Sandusky’s top 4 scores were Ashton Boze – 47, Ryker Trowhill – 50, Brady Steeb – 58, Carson Green – 60.

Cros-Lex’s JV is 1-0 and Sandusky’s is 1-1.

