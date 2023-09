Lady Eagles Win Two

By: Jackie Salowitz

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Deckerville Eagles took on North Huron for some volleyball action, taking the win in four sets: 25-23, 19-25, 25-13 and 25-20. Emma Salowitz had 38 digs and 6 aces. Johanna Kubacki had 27 digs, 5 assists, 3 kills, and 2 aces. Mya Garza 14 digs, 26 assists, 1 kill, and 1 ace. Alyssa Rudgers had 11 kills and 2 blocks. Danica Oldenburg 8 kills, 4 blocks and an ace. Cassandra Trigger had 7 digs and an ace. Libby Tank had 9 digs, 4 kills and 8 blocks.

Danika Oldenburg sets one over the net against Dryden at home last week.



The girls defeated Dryden in three sets: 25-13, 25-23 and 25-13.

For the Lady Eagles, Johanna Kubacki 5 kills, 2 aces, 3 assists and 24 digs. Emma Salowitz had 6 aces and 25 digs. Mya Garza 2 aces, 26 assists and 14 digs. Emma Roberts had 9 kills and 1 block. Libby Tank had 7 kills, 6 digs and 3 blocks for the night. Cassandra Trigger 3 aces and 8 digs and Danica Oldenburg 3 kills, 2 aces and 2 blocks.

It took four sets, but the Lady Eagles defeated the Pirates, 21-25, 25-13, 25-23 and 27-25.

In the sets, Johanna Kubacki 3 kills, 6 aces, 19 digs, 1 assist. Mya Garza 27 assists, 2 aces and 13 digs. Emma Salowitz had 4 aces and 44 digs against the Lady Pirates. Cassandra Trigger 6 aces and 22 digs, Libby Tank 8 kills, 2 blocks and 2 block assists, Emma Roberts 6 kills, Danica Oldenburg 5 kills 2 aces 2 blocks and 2 block assists, Alyssa Rudgers 5 kills, Maryanne Sanford 3 kills and 2 blocks, and Brooke Barker 10 digs.