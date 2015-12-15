Eagles Best Lancers in the City

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Deckerville Eagles had a long drive down to Oakland last Friday to take on the Auburn Hills Oakland Christian Lancers. The Lancers drew first blood, scoring the first points of the contest in the first quarter.

The Eagles bounced back with a score of their own in the second quarter, but the Lancers broke free for two more scores and took an 18-6 lead with them into halftime.

Deckerville did not appreciate the deficit and came out firing on all cylinders in the second half, scoring 14 unanswered points to take their first lead of the ballgame 20-18.

The Eagles gave up two more scores in the fourth but put up 24 points of their own to put the game out of reach for the Lancers.

Deckerville took the win 44-30. Hunter Garza was the leading rusher on the night, rushing for 265 yards on 36 attempts with three touchdowns. Garza also had 92 yards passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Dylan Ball rushed for 167 yards and a touchdown. Parker Merriman had three catches for a total of 85 yards and two touchdowns.

The Eagles improve their record to 4-1 (3-1 NCTL Stars) with the win over the Lancers and will look to knock fellow 4-1 (3-1 NCTL Stars) Kingston out of the conference race this weekend when they face off with the Cardinals in Kingston for their homecoming on Saturday.

“My kids played a great second-half for Southland Christian and showed a lot of character. That’s what we need going into the Kingston game for their homecoming on Saturday night.” Stated Deckerville Head Coach Bill Brown, “Jason has everyone back from last year and are very well coached. They’re going to have to play well.”