SHS V-Ball Falls to Brown City

The Sandusky Varsity Lady Wolves Volleyball squad took on the Brown City Lady Green Devils last Thursday. The Green Devils took the first set 25-12 but the Lady Wolves rallied for a 26-24 win in the second set. Brown City claimed the final two sets 25-18 and 25-14. The Lady Wolves looked to bounce back Tuesday when they took on Memphis at home before hitting the road and traveling to Mt. Morris this Saturday for some tournament play. The Lady Wolves will be on the road until the 10th, when they return home to take on the Marlette Lady Red Raiders in their second meeting of the season.

Continue Reading