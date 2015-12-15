CPS Fall to New Haven Merritt

The CPS Tigers took on the New Haven Merritt Academy Mustangs last week for a tough matchup.

The Mustangs took an early lead and held the Tigers scoreless in the contest.

Colton Sharpe was the leading rusher for the Tigers, going 47 yards on 10 carries and giving up a fumble. Alex Scheuneman had 31 yards on 10 carries.

The defense was led by Tyler Bartley, who came up with seven solo tackles and a forced fumble. Alex Scheuneman had three tackles, and Isaiah Johnson had three tackles.

The Tigers drop to 0-5 on the season and look to host the Bay City All Saints this Friday for their homecoming celebration in Carsonville.

