The Sandusky Girls Golf Squad had their best showing of the season Monday night with Helena Long, Ruby Trepkowski, Eva Long, Mackenzie Kreger and Micayla Sopha each earning season bests in the round. The team shot a combined 197, their first time under 200 for the season. Helena Long shot a 47, Ruby Trepkowski a 48, Sophia Umbreit a 52, Eva Long a 50, Mackenzie Kreger a 56 and Micayla Sopha a 67.

