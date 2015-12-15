Second Place Finish for Marlette Boys XC

By: Rachel Bennett

Tribune Recorder Leader

Wednesday, Sept. 13, the Marlette Red Raiders traveled to Reese. Thumb area teams competing were Brown City, Cass City, and Marlette. In the girls race, Marlette’s Lily Lemanski continued to dominate with a second place finish in a time of 21:56. Brown City’s Kyra Beemer placed 4th with a time of 22:18 and Cass City’s Carla Cortes finished 6th with a time of 22:55. In the boys race, Brown City’s Carson Burgess placed first with a time of 18:02. Marlette’s Turlough Bennett finished second in a time of 18:31 and Cass City’s Gage Dilsaver placed 5th with a 19:18. The remaining members of the Marlette’s team placed well enough to earn the team a second place finish and a plaque for their trophy case. Members of the team include Gianino Perna who placed tenth, Caden Meyer placed twelfth, Luke Thomas finished thirteenth, Anthony Rosario finished strong with a time of 22:34 as did Cameron King (23:17) and Lucas Hascall. The Marlette coach, Foster Findlay, has been impressed with how hard both the boys and girls teams have been training and improving so early in the season.

Marlette’s Cameron King turns on the jets to finish with a time of 23:17.