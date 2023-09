Sandusky Tennis Bests Cros-Lex at Home (Sandusky Tennis Results from September)

September 18 at Bay City John Glenn

Sandusky – 2, Bay City John Glenn – 6,

Singles:

No. 1 – Jack Dwan, Bay City John Glenn def. Carson Shampo, Sandusky, 6-2, 6-4

No. 2 – Thomas Dwan, Bay City John Glenn def. Christian Shuart, Sandusky, 6-2, 7-5

No. 3 – Gage Burgeson, Bay City John Glenn def. Carson Shuart, Sandusky, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5)

No. 4 – JT Breen, Bay City John Glenn def. Isabelle Shuart, Sandusky, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

No. 1 – Gabe Drabant, Sandusky – Emma Minard, Sandusky def. Wyatt Burgeson, Bay City John Glenn – Owen LaCourt, Bay City John Glenn, 6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 6-0

No. 2 – Zachary Scribner, Sandusky – Brock Kaufman, Sandusky def. Jake Engelberts, Bay City John Glenn – Lance Neigh, Bay City John Glenn, 3-6, 6-1 , 6-3

No. 3 – Colin Meyer, Bay City John Glenn – Ryan Baumer, Bay City John Glenn def. Finn Nugent, Sandusky – David Carlson, Sandusky, 6-2, 6-3

No. 4 – David Ferrio, Bay City John Glenn – Xander Casualt, Bay City John Glenn def. Abbey Thorp, Sandusky – Addison Baumeister, Sandusky, 6-1, 6-0

Sandusky record: 3-3

September 20 at Frankenmuth

Frankenmuth – 3, Sandusky – 5,

Singles:

No. 1 – Robert Brown, Frankenmuth def. Carson Shampo, Sandusky, 6-3, 6-4

No. 2 – Joey Furbush, Frankenmuth def. Christian Shuart, Sandusky, 4-6, 6-3 , 7-6 (10-5)

No. 3 – Emma Minard, Sandusky def. Sam Soyza, Frankenmuth, 6-0, 6-1

No. 4 – Gabe Drabant, Sandusky won by default

Doubles:

No. 1 – Carson Shuart, Sandusky – Brock Kaufman, Sandusky def. Brayden Cherveny, Frankenmuth – Seth Micinski, Frankenmuth, 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 – Keira Larrison, Frankenmuth – McKinley Jones, Frankenmuth def. Zachary Scribner, Sandusky – Jacob Pink, Sandusky, 6-4, 1-6 , 6-2

No. 3 – Finn Nugent, Sandusky – David Carlson, Sandusky def. Grace Micinski, Frankenmuth – Mya Genow, Frankenmuth, 6-0, 6-0

No. 4 – Abbey Thorp, Sandusky – Addison Baumeister, Sandusky won by default

Record: 4-4

September 23 at Garber Tri w/Alpena

Sandusky – 4, Essexville Garber – 4,

Singles:

No. 1 – Bryce Talaga, Essexville Garber def. Carson Shampo, Sandusky, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3

No. 2 – Connor Lyman, Essexville Garber def. Christian Shuart, Sandusky, 6-1, 6-0

No. 3 – Emma Minard, Sandusky def. Blake Wittbrodt, Essexville Garber, 1-6, 6-2, 6-4

No. 4 – Gabe Drabant, Sandusky def. Cooper Bash, Essexville Garber, 6-0, 6-1

Doubles:

No. 1 – Isaiah Ciesla, Essexville Garber – Hayden Steele, Essexville Garber def. Carson Shuart, Sandusky – Brock Kaufman, Sandusky, 6-2, 6-2

No. 2 – Zachary Scribner, Sandusky – Jacob Pink, Sandusky def. Sawyer Bebow, Essexville Garber – Lucy Houghteling, Essexville Garber, 7-5, 6-2

No. 3 – Finn Nugent, Sandusky – David Carlson, Sandusky def. Leo Branigan, Essexville Garber – Adam Howard, Essexville Garber, 6-4, 6-3

No. 4 – Colton Pritchard, Essexville Garber – Ben Nickerson, Essexville Garber def. Abbey Thorp, Sandusky – Addison Baumeister, Sandusky, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2

Alpena – 6, Sandusky – 2

Singles:

No. 1 – John Bender, Alpena def. Carson Shampo, Sandusky, 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 – Tyler Cloft, Alpena def. Christian Shuart, Sandusky, 6-3, 6-2

No. 3 – Emma Minard, Sandusky def. Landon Gagnon, Alpena, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (9-7)

No. 4 – Gabe Drabant, Sandusky def. Zach Cloft, Alpena, 6-3, 4-6, 10-8

Doubles:

No. 1 – Finn Williams, Alpena – Nathan Pokorzynski, Alpena def. Carson Shuart, Sandusky – Brock Kaufman, Sandusky, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3

No. 2 – Josh Nystrom, Alpena – Charles Renard, Alpena def. Zachary Scribner, Sandusky – Jacob Pink, Sandusky, 6-1, 6-3

No. 3 – Evan McDonald, Alpena – Thaddeus Tadian, Alpena def. Finn Nugent, Sandusky – David Carlson, Sandusky, 6-3, 5-7, 11-9

No. 4 – Dillon Gagnon, Alpena – Hunter Orr, Alpena def. Abbey Thorp, Sandusky – Addison Baumeister, Sandusky, 6-4, 6-0

Next match is at home vs. Cros-Lex September 25, Home vs. Richmond September 26, at Almont to finish rain-delayed match on September 29

September 25 Home vs. Cros-Lex

Sandusky – 7, Croswell-Lexington – 1,

Singles:

No. 1 – Carson Shampo, Sandusky def. Jimmy Krampits, Croswell-Lexington, 6-2 , 6-3

No. 2 – Matthew Cummings, Croswell-Lexington def. Christian Shuart, Sandusky, 4-6 , 6-4 , 6-4

No. 3 – Emma Minard, Sandusky def. Blake O’Connor, Croswell-Lexington, 6-1 , 6-1

No. 4 – Gabe Drabant, Sandusky def. Logan Mifsud, Croswell-Lexington, 6-4 , 6-2

Doubles:

No. 1 – Carson Shuart, Sandusky – Brock Kaufman, Sandusky def. Alex Levitt, Croswell-Lexington – Max Noll, Croswell-Lexington, 6-2 , 6-0

No. 2 – Zachary Scribner, Sandusky – Jacob Pink, Sandusky def. Blake Newton, Croswell-Lexington – Zachariah Thornton, Croswell-Lexington, 6-4 , 6-2

No. 3 – Finn Nugent, Sandusky – David Carlson, Sandusky def. Ian McKay, Croswell-Lexington – Elijah Steenbergh, Croswell-Lexington, 6-2 , 7-5

No. 4 – Abbey Thorp, Sandusky – Addison Baumeister, Sandusky def. Owen Iseler, Croswell-Lexington – Evan Sharpe, Croswell-Lexington, 6-3 , 6-3

Sandusky record in duals: 5-4

Next: Home vs. Richmond 9/26 4pm