Sandusky Takes Second Loss

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

Sandusky traveled to Harbor Beach for a tough matchup with the Pirates last Friday. The Pirates scored early and often in the first half, running the score up to 34-0 by halftime.

The Wolves recovered in the second half, scoring first on a two-yard run by Chase Green but failing the conversion.

Harbor Beach added salt to the wound moments later, scoring their sixth touchdown of the night. Sandusky’s Jackson Reinke shrunk the deficit with his one-yard touchdown run to end the third quarter, but Harbor Beach had built too big of a lead, and the Wolves fell 42-14.

Sandusky’s offense was led by Carter Krause, who rushed for 65 yards on 12 attempts. Jackson Reinke had 36 yards on nine carries and a touchdown.

Chase Green rushed for 26 yards on six carries and a touchdown. Tyler Bush scrambled for 43 yards on 9 carries. Tyler Bush was the man to beat on defense, coming up with six solo tackles on the night. Daniel Tovar also finished with six solo tackles. Ean Viscogliosi had five solo tackles in the loss.

Sandusky drops to 4-2 (2-2 GTC East) with the loss to Harbor Beach and will face their toughest challenge of the season yet when they take on the 6-0 Ubly Bearcats at home this Friday for Sandusky’s Homecoming celebration.

Sandusky could still earn themselves a spot in the playoffs if they manage to steal the win from Ubly. Sandusky is currently right on the cusp of elimination from playoff contention, currently in 32nd place for playoff points in Division 7, only 32 teams will qualify for the post-season.