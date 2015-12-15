Community Hearts Kick Off Scarecrow Month

The Scarecrows are back! The Sandusky Community Hearts Scarecrows have lined up on the Sanilac County Courthouse lawn, and the businesses in Sandusky have started putting their “Historical People” scarecrows up in front of their businesses.

Merrily Loding along with her historical scarecrow and Jane Goodall alongside a NASA astronaut.



The Sandusky Community Hearts started out in 1965 as the Jaycees Auxiliary. The group started disbanding and the Sandusky Kiwanis Club adopted them in 1982. In 1990, the Kiwanis group started welcoming women into their club, so, the Community Hearts started as their own group.

Since becoming their own group, they have fundraised and helped out many organizations including McKenzie Health System Auxiliary, Eva’s Place, and Project Graduation, just to name a few.

Community Hearts members (l-r): Joanne Stoutenburg, Sharon Carmen, and Robyn Gorringe alongside their scarecrows.



The scarecrows started out at 76 around town, in 2009 theyhad their highest count with 120, with past themes of: traditional, Patriotic, collegiate, farming, choir, famous people, Disney, heroes and superheroes, and this year “pioneers & historical”.

Shari Phipps with her historical scarecrow, Lady Liberty.



Currently there approximately 18 members in the group. If anyone is interested in becoming a Community Heart, the meetings are the third Wednesday of the month at the Catholic Church in Sandusky.