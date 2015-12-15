Spotted: Santa Claus Climbing Up to Rooftop in Downtown Marlette

In a truly enchanting moment, Santa Claus himself was spotted climbing a ladder at a professional Christmas light display in Marlette. The jolly old man in the red suit added an extra touch of wonder to the already dazzling spectacle.

People will be filled with awe as they too can witness Santa ascending the ladder, seemingly defying gravity. With each step, he spreads holiday cheer and brings smiles to the faces of all who are lucky enough to witness this magical moment.

The incredible display of lights, combined with Santa’s unexpected appearance, intends to inspire and bring joy. To see Santa before he heads back to the North Pole, head to downtown Marlette on M-53. Santa is located on the northside of the building of Beagio’s Pizza. The business has been making people happy with their pizza for 54 years.

The festive display shines from 4:30 pm to 9:00 am and was installed by professional holiday light installers. “Light up your Life is on a mission to shine light and positivity across Michigan with our light display!” shares Alex Bush, Co-owner of Light up your Life – Holiday Lights“. His partner Lindsay Lights adds, “We do a job to bring joy, we are the Christmas light elves of your holiday season!”.

The building owners and company are thrilled to have Santa join their holiday season. “There is enough negative stuff going on in this world, I wanted to bring something positive to the community. We are already looking forward to next year and hope to inspire the community to decorate” – Juanna Parker, building owner.

