Marlette Wins Back to Back District Titles

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Marlette Lady Red Raiders added another accolade to their list of back-to-back titles, winning the District Championship last Thursday in Peck after sealing their League championship for the second consecutive year the week prior. The Lady Raiders hosted Marine City Cardinal Mooney Tuesday night for round one of Regionals in Marlette.

The Marlette Lady Red Raiders traveled to Peck last week for Districts, sweeping their first round opponent CPS in three sets 25-4, 25-12 and 25-7. Gabby Martinez led the way with 13 kills, 2 blocks and 1 ace. Olivia Findlay and Adi Ruggles both had 4 kills. Dalaney Gage had 6 digs and 3 aces. Emma Heussner had 25 assists and 4 aces.

Marlette moved onto the District Final matchup against Kingston on Thursday, dropping the first set 16-25 but bouncing back to win the next three and take the District Championship for the second consecutive year after doing the same with the league title just last week. Gabby Martinez led the way for the Raiders against Kingston with 19 kills, 3 aces and 6 blocks. Olivia Findlay added 11 kills and 21

digs. Adi Ruggles had 9 kills and 20 digs. Dalaney Gage had 19 digs and 1 ace. Emma Heussner had 44 assists and 9 digs “I’m very proud of my girls for fighting back after losing the first set to Kingston.” Stated Head Coach Brand Bishop “We played hard until the very end and have some great momentum going into Regionals next week at home.” The Lady Red Raiders will take to the floor in the second game of the night, facing off against Marine City Cardinal Mooney after the conclusion of the first match between Ubly and Saginaw Nouvel Catholic Central at 5:30. Tickets are available on gofan.co