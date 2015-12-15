Lemanski Earns All-State Honors at MIS

By: Rachel Bennett

Tribune Recorder Leader

Marlette’s Lily Lemanski set a personal best with a time of 19:41.5, good enough for All-State honors at last Saturday’s State Cross Country Final.

Thumb runners competed at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, MI Saturday, November 4 at the Cross Country State meet. Division 4 girls and boys raced in the morning. Division 4 included Brown City, Deckerville, Harbor Beach, Kingston, Marlette, Mayville, Ubly, and USA.

In the girls race, earning all state honors was Lily Lemanski of Marlette who placed 21st and ran a career best time of 19:41.5 and Katie Sweeney of Ubly who placed 25th and ran a time of 19:50.1. Other area finishers include: Reese Wruble of Harbor Beach was 72nd with a time of 21:06.8. Kyra Beemer of Brown City placed 91st with a time of 21:27.6. Erica Klee of Ubly was 121st and ran a 21:56.4. Emily Greyerbiehl and Aran Harris of Ubly placed 161 and 162 and tied with a time of 22:41.3. Nicole Klee of Ubly placed 211th with a time of 24:25.7. Maleah Roth of Ubly finished 215th with a time of 24:44.5. Kingston qualified for the state meet as a team and finished 9th out of 27 teams. Ubly qualified as a team and finished 18th. USA qualified as a team and finished 19th overall. There were a total of 244 runners in the girls division 4 race.

In the boys race, earning all state honors were Brody Karg of Harbor Beach who placed 15th and ran a time of 16:34.8 and Carson Burgess of Brown City who placed 30th with a time of 16:54.4. Other area finishers include: Utah Guza of Ubly who placed 35 and ran a 17:08.1. Matthew Pasiack of Harbor Beach placed 48th and ran a time of 17.21.0. Turlough Bennett of Marlette placed 50th with a time of 17:21.7. Samuel Shatto of Harbor Beach placed 92nd with a time of 17:56.7. Michael Walsh of Ubly placed 103rd with a time of 18:04.1. Isaac Roggenbuck of Harbor Beach placed 125th and ran an 18:18.9. Owen Rubble of Harbor Beach placed 134 and finished in a time of 18:24.2. Jacob Bulgrien of Harbor Beach finished in 171st place and ran an 18:59. Mark Bulgrien of Harbor Beach finished in 192 in a time of 19:26.5. Collin Beck of Deckerville placed 193 and ran a time of 19:28.1. Harbor Beach qualified for the state meet as a team. They placed 11th out of 27 teams. Mayville also qualified as a team and placed 22 out of 27. There were a total of 252 boys that competed in the division 4 race.