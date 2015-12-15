The next Healthy Living Together Event Topic

Sanilac County, MI – McKenzie Health System is thrilled to announce our upcoming Healthy Living Together event, centered on the crucial topic of “Listening to Your Children.” Join us as we take on understanding and connecting with our children on Wednesday, April 17, from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m.

We are privileged to welcome Anna Eide, Clinical Supervisor of the Autism Program at Sanilac County Community Mental Health, as our keynote speaker. Anna brings a wealth of experience and insight into the unique needs and communication styles of children.

This live event will provide an interactive platform for parents, caregivers, and community members to listen in and explore strategies for fostering meaningful communication and deepening connections with their children. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions during the Q&A segment.

For those unable to participate in the live session, recordings will be accessible on McKenzie Health System’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, ensuring that valuable insights are available to all.

“We recognize the importance of actively listening to our children and understanding their individual needs,” stated Nina Barnett, Public Relations and Foundation Coordinator at McKenzie Health System and Healthy Living Together Committee Chair. “Anna Eide’s expertise will provide invaluable guidance for our community, empowering caregivers to build stronger bonds with their children.”

Online registration for the event is now open and free of charge. Interested individuals can sign up at www.McKenzieHealth.org/Healthy-Living.

For more information about the Healthy Living Together event series and to stay updated on future topics, visit www.McKenzieHealth.org/Healthy-Living. Other 2024 dates and topics include:

· May 15, Digital Safety: What Parents Need to Know; Matthew Gezequel, Sandusky Police Department

· June 19 (in person)—held at Diamond Trail, Sandusky, Exercise and Tai Chi for Seniors; Sandra Martin-Adams, Senior Services, McKenzie Health System

· July 17, Messages of Hope: Recovery from Substance Abuse Disorder and Mental Health Challenges; Lori Ziolkowski, Families Against Narcotics

· August 21, Preparing for Back to School; Leann Kerr, Peck Elementary Principal, Title 1 Coordinator and Curriculum Director

· September 18, Eating Healthy on a Budget; Carol Bublitz, Community Nutrition Instructor, Michigan State University Extension

· October 16, Organizing Tips & Hacks; Connie Kramer, Integrit Cleaning & Organizing Service

· November 20, Healthy Holiday Meals; Mary Gilbert, Community Nutrition Instructor, Michigan State University Extension