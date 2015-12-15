The Annual Perennial Plant sale, sponsored by Sandusky Sow and Hoe Garden Club will be held on Saturday, May 18. The event will be held at Sandusky’s Diamond Trail, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon.

Sow and Hoe Garden Club of Sandusky is celebrating their 72nd anniversary. Their motto is to aid in the betterment of the landscaping of the community. For over 15 years they have been able to contribute to causes such as: the Jr./Sr. High School Giving Closet, Sandusky VFW and the Arts Council, SHS Key Club and Honor Society, Eva’s Place, the City Airport, the Sanilac County Historical Village and Museum, and the Butterfly & Hummingbird Memorial Garden at Diamond Trail walking trail. They also plant and tend flowers in many of the flower beds throughout the Sandusky community. This is all done with the money they have raised form the annual Perennial Plant Sale.

This group of dedicated members are engaged in helping make Sandusky a brighter place to live. The plants they sell are lovingly shared from their own gardens. They are also very reasonably priced. They hope you will be able to make this year’s sale a huge success.

This year the club is excited to announce that the following vendors will be participating in their sale: Fonts by Flo, Simply Forged, a tea company, and Tracy B’s Fully Loaded Food.

