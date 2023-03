The Sandusky Community Hearts once again sponsored a St. Patrick’s Show at the Sanilac Medical Care Facility in Sandusky. Coordinator Jan Yager organized the event which was held Saturday, March 11. Residents were treated to green carnations, green cookies, green punch, and a show by the Oehrlein Dancers. The dancers ages 4 to 13 performed the Irish Jig, leprechaun dance, green ribbon dance, tumbling, wreath dance, and flubber routines.

Continue Reading