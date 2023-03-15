Down Main Street 3-15-23

Watertown Township has received a special land use application from Samsung for the possible development of an approximately 1,400-acre large scale solar development.

Recently, the Watertown Township Planning Commission held a public hearing and recommended the adoption of a 12-month moratorium on solar and wind development.

The Watertown Township Board of Trustees, at their March regular meeting, asked that the ordinance be forwarded to the Sanilac County Planning for review and comment within the next 30 days.

The adoption or rejection of the moratorium may be considered by the Board of Trustees at their next scheduled meeting on April 4, 2023.

The moratorium was requested by the planning commission after a Samsung attorney sent a number of questions about the current solar ordinance.

Marlette will join the likes of Sandusky and Deckerville in their search for a new Superintendent of Schools.

Last week, during a special meeting of the Marlette Board of Education accepted the resignation of current superintendent Matt Karaffa effective June 30, 2023. It was said that he will continue to work remotely through the end of the school year.

The weather has been gloomy for the past several weeks but it looks like it will begin to warm up later on this week, with temperatures peaking near sixty degrees.