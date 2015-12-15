Sandusky Drops First Two

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Sandusky Wolves hosted the Cass City Red Hawks for their home and season opener last Wednesday in Sandusky. The Wolves trailed 7-29 at halftime after an impressive first half by the Red Hawks. During the first half, Cass City Coach Aaron Fernald made contact with Sandusky’s Braden Bender on a loose ball, knocking the ball out of bounds. The officials called the ball out of bounds on Bender, a surprise to anyone who witnessed the action firsthand. As evidenced by the second half scoring totals for Cass City, their sixth man was not to blame for the Sandusky loss. The Wolves could not overcome the significant first half deficit but managed to put up 24 points in the second half. The Red Hawks offense stayed consistent into the second half, adding 30 points to their total. The Wolves took the loss 59-31 and start the season 0-1. Sandusky’s Gabe Drabant was the leading scorer for the Wolves with eight points. Tyler Bush and Tyler Franzel each finished with five points.

Danny Tovar skies over two Cass City defenders for the bucket.



The Sandusky Wolves hosted the Caro Tigers Friday night after a tough loss to Cass City in the season opener. Sandusky trailed by five after the first quarter and at the half. Caro hit their stride in the third quarter to build a nineteen point lead over the Wolves, but Sandusky bounced back in the fourth outscoring the Tigers 17-10. The comeback fell just short of the win, and Sandusky took their second loss of the season 64-52 and slide to an 0-2 record. Braden Bender put up thirteen points in the loss. Tyler Franzel had ten, and Carson Shampo added nine. The Wolves hit the road this week, traveling to Bad Axe on Wednesday before heading to Yale on Friday. The Wolves return home on Wednesday December 13th to face off with Vassar before hosting Unionville-Sebewaing on Friday December 15th for their final game before Winter Break.