Legion Slip to 2-4

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Thumb Area Legion hosted the FNV Griffins last Wednesday at the Colleen J. Howe Arena in Sandusky. The Griffins capitalized on their opportunities early, netting two goals in the first period. The Legion answered back with a goal off the stick of Eli Odle with three minutes to go in the first.

The Griffins kept up their scoring attack in the second and third periods, adding one goal in the second period and three more in the final period. Cole Lenhard netted a goal in the third for the Legion, but the Griffins had already built their lead and the Legion fell to the Griffins 6-2.

Eli Odle and Cole Lenhard each had goals in the contest, with Chase Talaski and Jackson Anthony earning assists. Lauren Eager tended goal for the first 40 minutes, giving up five goals on 36 shots for a save percentage of 86.1%. Major Barwig tended goal for the final ten minutes of the game, saving six of seven shots on goal for a save percentage of 85.7%.

The Legion hit the road Friday to take on the Tawas Area Braves up North in Tawas City.

The two teams were evenly matched through the first period, trading goals after Chase Talaski netted the first goal of the game with eight minutes to go in the first. The Legion netted two goals in the second period (a Power play goal from Matthew Schmitt assisted by Peyton Bowerman and another power play goal by Chase Talaski, assisted by Eli Odle), but were outpaced by the Tawas offense, giving Tawas a 4-3 lead to start the third period. Tawas caught fire in the third period, adding four more goals to their total before the end of the game to take the win 8-3.

Talaski was the top performer for the Legion, netting two goals both of which were assisted by Eli Odle. Matthew Schmitt scored the remaining Legion goal (assisted by Peyton Bowerman). Lauren Eager tended goal for the Legion in the loss, giving up 8 goals on 46 shots, good enough for a save percentage of 82.6%. The Legion slide to 2-4 (0-3 Division) with the pair of losses and look to bounce back when they take on the Tri-Valley Titans at home this Thursday at 7:15 p.m. The home game against the Titans marks the last home game for the Legion for nearly two weeks as they start their four-game road trip this Saturday in Southgate. The Legion return home to take on Grand Blanc on Monday December 18th for their final game before the Holiday break which also happens to be their Cancer Awareness Game.