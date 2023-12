Four Deckerville Eagle varsity football players were named to the 8-Man Division 2 Football All-State First Team, as selected by the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association (MHSFCA).

Senior wide out David Shanks, senior running back Dylan Ball, and junior quarterback Hunter Garza all earned first team all-state honors on offense. Junior Preston Holman earned all-state honors for his presence on the defensive line.

