LOCAL SCENES FROM DICKENS OF A CHRISTMAS This little one seems intent on listening to what Mrs. Claus has to say during the Dickens of a Christmas celebration in Deckerville last Friday. This little girl is concentrating really hard on what to ask Santa for Christmas this year. Autumnwood had fun crafts for the area kids to do, and Santa Bucks for them to purchase items at the Community Center. Members of the Deckerville Fire Department took time out for a picture. They were busy handing out goodies to the kids that attended Dickens. Free hot chocolate and cookies were available from members of Deckerville Bible Church. Kids of all ages were lined up for pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Face painting all done, these two were able to spend their Santa Bucks at the Community Center. Grand Marshalls Robert and Elaine Phillips were busy setting out the luminary bags.