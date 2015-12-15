Eastern Thumb Area Legion Hockey Preview

Meet the 2023-2024 Eastern Thumb Area Legion Hockey Team – front (l-r):Major Barwig, Lauren Eager and Jayden Collins. Middle (l-r): Cole Lenhard, Ian McKay, Chase Ernest, Dylan Barrigar, Peyton Bowerman, Scott Young, Matthew Cummings, Ethan Eugster and Nicklas Wood. Back (l-r): Head Coach Bob Beagle, Zackary Scribner, Eli Odle, Gabriel Vanderlip, Logan Trepkowski, Jackson Anthony, Chase Talaski, Colton Hooper, Matthew Schmitt, Stosh Bertovich, Coach Paul Lamm and Coach Matt Dickendesher.

Head Coach: Bob Beagle

Coaching Record – Last Year’s Record: 13-10-1 overall, no league

Key returning athletes (please include grade): Dylan Barrigar (10), Matthew Cummings (10), Lauren Eager (12), Colton Hooper (12), Eli Odle (12), Chase Talaski (10), Gabe Vanderlip (12), Logan Trepkowski (11), Zack Scribner (11), Chase Ernest (10), Ethan Eugster (11) are the 11 returning players to this year’s team.

Comments on returning players: Solid core of returning offense in Talaski, Odle, Cummings, Vanderlip and Hooper. Top goalie returning in Eager who will get the majority of the time in net.

Lost to graduation: The graduation of Seth Hiles, Marshall Ryan, Wyatt Ryan, Caleb Lentner, Kendall Dumaw, and Tyler Lamm left a big hole in the squad.

New athletes to the team: Matthew Schmitt (senior), Cole Lenhard (junior), Jackson Anthony (soph), Peyton Bowerman (soph), Scott Young (soph), Ian McKay (soph), Stosh Bertovich (fr), Nick Wood (fr), Major Barwig (fr), Jayden Collins (fr).

Comments about your team’s strengths/weaknesses and any goals for the season: Big losses to graduation, with a lot of offensive responsibility this year hinging on underclassmen. Goal is to integrate the new bodies into the team and be as competitive as possible. Improving on our team defense will help keep games close.

Outlook for your league – Where do you see your team fitting in?

This is the first year we are in a league: Mid Michigan Hockey Conference with FNV Griffins, Tri-Valley Titans, Tawas Braves and Bay Area Thunder. No outright dominant teams so games should be competitive. However, we’ve already struggled in league games, going 0-4 out of the gate.