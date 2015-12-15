Sandusky Winter Sports Preview

Sandusky Varsity Boys Basketball

Meet the 2023-2024 Sandusky Varsity Boys Basketball Team – front (l-r): Coach Brandon Guibord, Carson Shampo, Dave Drabant, Tanner Taege, Christian Shuart, Braden Bender, Jeremy Bender and John Baerwolf. Back (l-r): Tyler Bush, Daniel Tovar, Tyler Franzel, Ashton Boze, Jackson Saxton, Carson Shuart and Nick Leen.

Head Coach: John Baerwolf -1st season with Sandusky.

My career coaching record to date is 96-70.

Coaching Staff: J.V. Coach Dan Hale. Assistants – Brandon Guibord, Collin Rymarz, Jeremy Bender.

Last season team record: (16-8, 10-2) 2nd place in GTC East. District title loss to Cass City.

Key returners: Captains: Braden Bender – Senior. Carson Shampo-Senior.

Key losses to graduation: Kyle Guibord, Jackson Kartanys, Caleb Minard. 8 Seniors in total from last season.

Top new prospects: Tyler Bush, Junior, guard. Carson Shuart, Junior, forward. Jack Betts, Freshmen, point guard.

Player to watch: Gabe Drabant – Senior Center. Last season’s team was deep with Seniors and interior players. Gabe practiced against those “bigs” every day. This season he has an opportunity to learn from those moments and put them to work on the court. He is a solid “big” for us and has the ability to finish around the rim with strength.

Team strengths: We have 6 seniors this season along with a good group of Juniors and a skilled Freshmen. They have a willingness to listen and learn from a new head coach. The closeness that this group seems to have is going to help the transition to this season. They want to compete and work at winning games.

Team goals: Give great effort at winning every game possible. Of course we want to compete for a league title and district title.

Comments on GTC East: Probably no easy games in our division. Harbor Beach is looking strong. Ubly will be near the top. Marlette will be right there with them. We will work to be in the mix of top contenders.

Season expectations: We believe we can be a good team. We have a competitive schedule to start the season and a tough league. Our team needs to learn to work together with a new system and find our strengths and weaknesses. Ultimately we need to prove it on the court and work together to be successful.

Sandusky Jr. Varsity Boys Basketball

Meet the 2023-2024 Sandusky Jr. Varsity Boys Basketball Team – front (l-r): Bradley Burks, Rorrey Patterson, Gavin Phillips, Brennen Hooper, Brady Steeb, Marvin Kritzman III, Brayden Jones and Brendyn Essenmacher. Back (l-r): Coach Dan Hale, Deegan Logsdon, Riley Aldis, Jack Betts, Ryan Smith, Caden Nichols and Cameron Black.

Sandusky Varsity Girls Basketball

Meet the 2023-2024 Sandusky Varsity Girls Basketball Team – front (l-r): Ruby Trepkowski, Angelina Franzel, Danielle Watts, Isabelle Shuart and Maggy Keinath.Back (l-r): Head Coach Al Demott, Rylan Anton, Adalee Kaufman, Helena Long, Lilly Betts, Emma Minard, Grace Guibord, Caroline Reinke, Brandon Guibord and Coach Ray Lee.

Head Coach: Al DeMott

Years at Post: 44; Career Record: 813-208

League Record Last Year: 12-0, First Place Greater Thumb East, Overall 23-4

Number of returning letter winners: 6; Letter winners lost: 3; Starters lost: 3

Team Strengths: We have a very good chemistry. Our strength will be our defense. We have great smart kids who are really committed to working hard, playing together and being as successful as we can be.

Team Weaknesses: We lack size, so we will have to use our speed to compensate for it. We are going to need all five people on the floor to box out hard and rebound on every possession if we are going to be successful this year.

Key players lost to graduation: We lost Morgan Taege, Brooke Jansen and Ally Jansen. They were all great athletes, great leaders and extremely hard workers.

Returning players: Helena Long 5’8” Sr Forward Helena had a nice year for us last year and we are even expecting more from her this year. She is a good outside shooter and natural scorer. She is a smart hardworking player who does a lot of good things for us.

Grace Guibord 5’6” Jr Grace is a great pure shooter. She is rebounding well defending tough and doing a little bit of everything for us and she is getting better every day. She is just a solid all around player.

Adalee Kaufman 5’8” Sr C Adalee is a strong athletic girl.. She is a strong rebounder and we are counting on her to give us more scoring in the post and tough defense on the opponents best big girls.. Her shooting is much improved.

Izzy Shuart 5’5” Sr G Izzy is a great team player who provides a lot of enthusiasm everyday she comes in the gym. She has shown a lot of improvement this year..

Ruby Trepkowski 5’5” Jr F Ruby will see time in the post and on the wing both. She has a good nose for the ball and boxes out well and does a lot of little things well for us.

Emma Minard 5’6” Jr Emma is very athletic and has a lot of potential. Her outside shooting an ball handling are much better this year.

New players

Maggy Keinath 5’6” Soph Guard Maggy is quick and is going to give us some much needed outside shooting.. She is playing with much more confidence this year.

Caroline Reinke 5’6” Fresh Caroline has played a lot of AAU Basketball which has really helped her. She has great court vision and all around court sense and is going to make an immediate impact for us this year.

Angelina Franzel 5’4” Jr Guard Angelina is a nice pure shooter. She is a potential zone breaker for us.

Danielle Watts 5’7” Jr forward Danielle is returning to action after missing last year with a torn ACL. She is getting her confidence back and improving every day.

Rylan Anton 5’7” Jr post Rylan is a great team player who has been working very hard. She will see action in the post.

Lilly Betts 5’6” Jr Lilly is new to our program and she is learning our system right now. She is a hard worker who fits in well with the rest of our girls and she is a great addition for us.

League Outlook: we have a hard working group who will go out and compete hard every night and really want to repeat as GTC Champions. Harbor Beach and Marlette return a lot of players and will be very good teams. Brown City and Ubly will be much improved, Memphis and Capace will also be better this year.

Team Outlook: Our girls have been working hard and are anxious to get started. Grace Guibord and Helena Long played some great basketball for us at the end of the year and Adalee Kaufman came off the bench and gave us some god minutes last year. Freshman Caroline Reinke is going to make major contributions for sure. We will need some others to step up to contribute to have another good season.

Sandusky JV Girls Basketball

Meet the 2023-2024 Sandusky Jr. Varsity Girls Basketball Team – front (l-r): Eva Long, Carly Trowhill, Natalie Long and Brooklyn Wendling. Back (l-r): Reese DeLong, Adria Benavides, Ryleigh Moore, Brie Madaus, Ava Kolar, and Coach Keegan Lasecki.

Sandusky Competitive Cheer

Meet the Sandusky 2023-2024 Competitive Cheer Team – front (l-r): Alanna Johnson, Sasha Woodbeck, Isabel Tostige and Olivia Thompson. Middle (l-r): Chloe Falls, Kendra Williamson, Natalie Trigger, Elizabeth Poewll and Riley Thompson. Back (l-r): Lindsey Haupt, Kaylalakin Stephenson, Ivy Haupt and Alejandra Fischer. Missing: Caleigh Dingman, Jordan Galbenski, Jazmyne Paehlig and Coaches Ashley Jones and Brittany Mata.

Sandusky Varsity Wrestling

Meet the 2023-2024 Sandusky Wrestling Team (l-r): Coach Mike Stoliker, Joey Nix, Ryan McKenney, Jacob McKenney, Jayden Geraldo, Alex Bays, Colin Thomson, Nick Williamson and Coach Brad Bays. Missing: Caleb Broda, Mgr. Lorilie Bays and Coach Jacob McKenney. (Photo courtesy of Angie Marks at Over The Edge Photography).

Head Coach: Brad Bays 1st year

Assistant Coaches: Mike Stoliker, Jacob McKenney

Key Returning Athletes: Alex Bays 11, Jacob McKenney 11, Joe Nix 11. Our returners have great worth ethic and leadership.

Lost to Graduation: Kory Lambson

New Athletes: Colin Thomson 9, Ryan McKenney 9, Jaden Geraldo 9, Nick Williamson 9

Strengths/weaknesses: We won’t have enough weight classes filled to compete in many of our team events, but the wrestlers we have are all hard working with great attitudes and they all will be back next year. We look for a great year of growth from all of them.

League Outlook: Cass City and Vassar will be tough for other teams in our league to beat. They have a large number of wrestlers for our area and many high quality individual standouts.