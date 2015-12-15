Deckerville Winter Sports Preview

Deckerville Varsity Boys Basketball

Meet the 2023-24 Deckerville Varsity Boys Basketball Team – front (l-r): Ian Flanagan, Corbin Sharbowski, Michael Pink and Parker Merriman. Back (l-r): Asst. Coach Mike Benjey, Kaleb Loomis, Logan Martin, Gabriel Kappen, Hunter Garza, David Shanks, Logan Shanks and Head Coach Dale Stolicker. Missing: Preston Holman.

Head Coach: Dale Stolicker, 5 years

Coach’s Record: 48-53

Team’s record and finish last year: 13-10 (3rd)

Key returners with comments/last season’s honors: Hunter Garza, Logan Martin, David Shanks, Gabe Kappen

Key losses to graduation: Connor Palmer, Derek Osborne

Top new prospects, grade and position: Preston Holman, Jr., forward; Logan Shanks, SO, forward

Player to watch with comment: Hunter Garza, Jr. He really improved as the year went on last season. He works hard and I expect even more this season.

Team captains: Gabe Kappen, David Shanks

Team strengths: Good team speed and depth

Team goals: Win league

Comments on your league/conference: Dryden and Kingston will be the teams to beat. Both are tough teams.

Varsity Boys Schedule

Tuesday, December 5 – Home, Cass City

Thursday, December 7 – Home, Owen-Gage

Tuesday, December 12 – At Caseville (triple header)

Friday, December 15 – Home, vs CPS (triple header)

Tuesday, December 19 – At Bay City All Saints

Thursday, December 21 – Scrimmage at Memphis

Thursday, December 28 – At Sandusky (triple header)

Tuesday, January 3 – At Cass City (JV only)

Friday, January 5 – Home, Peck (triple header)

Tuesday, January 9 – Home vs North Huron (triple header)

Friday, January 12 – At Dryden

Tuesday, January 16 – At Kingston (triple header)

Friday, January 19 – Home, Mayville (triple header)

Tuesday, January 23 – TBD

Friday, January 26 – Home, Akron-F’Grove (triple header)

Monday, January 29 – Scrimmage vs Marlette

Friday, February 2 – At Memphis

Tuesday, February 6 – At USA

Friday, February 9 – At North Huron (triple header)

Monday, February 12 – Home, Harbor Beach

Tuesday, February 13 – At Peck (triple header)

Friday, February 16 – Winterfest, Dryden

Tuesday, February 20 – At Mayville (triple header)

Friday, February 23 – Home, Kingston (triple header)

Deckerville Jr. Varsity Boys Basketball

Meet the 2023-24 Deckerville Jr. Varsity Boys Basketball Team – front (l-r): Mario Romero Martin-Mora, Daniel Ford, Landon Noble and Trenton Garza. Back (l-r): Coach Steve Gobie, Matthew Bowlin, Trenten Park, Andrew Bowlin, Evan Benjey, Brandon Salowitz, Isaac Beaver, Jesse Kubacki, Jaxen Peruski, Evan Gobie and Asst. Coach Pat Gobie. Missing: Ben Sanford, Parker McCoy, Bret Bigelow and Brayden Noble.

Deckerville Varsity Girls Basketball

Meet the 2023-24 Deckerville Varsity Girls Basketball Team – front (l-r): Julie Gottlileb, Mya Garza, Cassandra Trigger, Emma Salowitz and Brooke Barker. Back (l-r): Johanna Kubacki, Libby Tank, Jeneil Keinath, Juliette Chague, Ana Romero, Maria Perez and Mgr. Emma Baynton. Missing: Maryssa James.

Head Coach: Doug Kirkpatrick

Key returning athletes: Emma Salowitz – senior, Brooke Barker – senior, Johanna Kubacki – senior, Cassandra Trigger – senior, Libby Tank – sophomore and Mya Garza – sophomore.

Comments on returning players: We have a good group of returning players to build around. Emma Salowitz was out most of last year with a knee injury, Brooke Barker, Johanna Kubacki and Cassandra Trigger are returning seniors also, and will be a big part of our success. Libby Tank was up as a freshman last year and we expect good things from her. Mya Garza played a lot of minutes for us last years, using the 5th quarter rule. As I said, this is a good group of young ladies and we will expect them to lead our team.

Lost to graduation: Shelby Flanagan, Sophia Sanford, Jessie Heilig

New athletes to the team (please include grade): Jeneil Keinath – sophomore, Maryssa James – sophomore

Comments about your team’s strengths/weaknesses and any goals for the season: I think we have good quickness and play strong defense. We will lean on this to try and be competitive in every game.

Outlook for your league – where do you see your team fitting in? Everyone will be chasing Kingston again this year.

Varsity Girls Schedule

Monday, December 4 – At Laker

Thursday, December 7 – Home, Owen-Gage

Tuesday, December 12 – At Caseville (triple header)

Friday, December 15 – Home, CPS (triple header)

Tuesday, December 19 – At Bay City All Saints

Thursday, December 21 – Home, Marlette

Thursday, December 28 – At Sandusky (triple header)

Friday, January 5 – Home, Peck (triple header)

Tuesday, January 9 – Home, North Huron (triple header)

Thursday, January 11 – At Dryden

Tuesday, January 16 – At Kingston (triple header)

Friday, January 19 – Home, Mayville (triple header)

Monday, January 22 – Home, Ubly

Friday, January 26 – Home, Akron-Fairgrove (triple header)

Monday, January 29 – At Bad Axe

Monday, February 5 – At Harbor Beach

Friday, February 9 – At North Huron (triple header)

Tuesday, February 13 – At Peck (triple header)

Thursday, February 15 – Home, Dryden

Tuesday, February 20 – At Mayville (triple header)

Friday, February 23 – Home, Kingston (triple header)