Deckerville Winter Sports Preview
Deckerville Varsity Boys Basketball
Head Coach: Dale Stolicker, 5 years
Coach’s Record: 48-53
Team’s record and finish last year: 13-10 (3rd)
Key returners with comments/last season’s honors: Hunter Garza, Logan Martin, David Shanks, Gabe Kappen
Key losses to graduation: Connor Palmer, Derek Osborne
Top new prospects, grade and position: Preston Holman, Jr., forward; Logan Shanks, SO, forward
Player to watch with comment: Hunter Garza, Jr. He really improved as the year went on last season. He works hard and I expect even more this season.
Team captains: Gabe Kappen, David Shanks
Team strengths: Good team speed and depth
Team goals: Win league
Comments on your league/conference: Dryden and Kingston will be the teams to beat. Both are tough teams.
Varsity Boys Schedule
Tuesday, December 5 – Home, Cass City
Thursday, December 7 – Home, Owen-Gage
Tuesday, December 12 – At Caseville (triple header)
Friday, December 15 – Home, vs CPS (triple header)
Tuesday, December 19 – At Bay City All Saints
Thursday, December 21 – Scrimmage at Memphis
Thursday, December 28 – At Sandusky (triple header)
Tuesday, January 3 – At Cass City (JV only)
Friday, January 5 – Home, Peck (triple header)
Tuesday, January 9 – Home vs North Huron (triple header)
Friday, January 12 – At Dryden
Tuesday, January 16 – At Kingston (triple header)
Friday, January 19 – Home, Mayville (triple header)
Tuesday, January 23 – TBD
Friday, January 26 – Home, Akron-F’Grove (triple header)
Monday, January 29 – Scrimmage vs Marlette
Friday, February 2 – At Memphis
Tuesday, February 6 – At USA
Friday, February 9 – At North Huron (triple header)
Monday, February 12 – Home, Harbor Beach
Tuesday, February 13 – At Peck (triple header)
Friday, February 16 – Winterfest, Dryden
Tuesday, February 20 – At Mayville (triple header)
Friday, February 23 – Home, Kingston (triple header)
Deckerville Jr. Varsity Boys Basketball
Deckerville Varsity Girls Basketball
Head Coach: Doug Kirkpatrick
Key returning athletes: Emma Salowitz – senior, Brooke Barker – senior, Johanna Kubacki – senior, Cassandra Trigger – senior, Libby Tank – sophomore and Mya Garza – sophomore.
Comments on returning players: We have a good group of returning players to build around. Emma Salowitz was out most of last year with a knee injury, Brooke Barker, Johanna Kubacki and Cassandra Trigger are returning seniors also, and will be a big part of our success. Libby Tank was up as a freshman last year and we expect good things from her. Mya Garza played a lot of minutes for us last years, using the 5th quarter rule. As I said, this is a good group of young ladies and we will expect them to lead our team.
Lost to graduation: Shelby Flanagan, Sophia Sanford, Jessie Heilig
New athletes to the team (please include grade): Jeneil Keinath – sophomore, Maryssa James – sophomore
Comments about your team’s strengths/weaknesses and any goals for the season: I think we have good quickness and play strong defense. We will lean on this to try and be competitive in every game.
Outlook for your league – where do you see your team fitting in? Everyone will be chasing Kingston again this year.
Varsity Girls Schedule
Monday, December 4 – At Laker
Thursday, December 7 – Home, Owen-Gage
Tuesday, December 12 – At Caseville (triple header)
Friday, December 15 – Home, CPS (triple header)
Tuesday, December 19 – At Bay City All Saints
Thursday, December 21 – Home, Marlette
Thursday, December 28 – At Sandusky (triple header)
Friday, January 5 – Home, Peck (triple header)
Tuesday, January 9 – Home, North Huron (triple header)
Thursday, January 11 – At Dryden
Tuesday, January 16 – At Kingston (triple header)
Friday, January 19 – Home, Mayville (triple header)
Monday, January 22 – Home, Ubly
Friday, January 26 – Home, Akron-Fairgrove (triple header)
Monday, January 29 – At Bad Axe
Monday, February 5 – At Harbor Beach
Friday, February 9 – At North Huron (triple header)
Tuesday, February 13 – At Peck (triple header)
Thursday, February 15 – Home, Dryden
Tuesday, February 20 – At Mayville (triple header)
Friday, February 23 – Home, Kingston (triple header)