Missing Pieces: In Lieu of a Parting Shot

The Winter Sports Preview is back this week which is great news for local sports fans but comes with unfortunate sacrifices for this week’s paper. The parting shot and traditional sports sections are on vacation this week to make room for the Winter Sports Preview. Look for two sets of winners for next week’s parting shot, and in lieu of a parting shot entry this week, email dixonwrd@gmail.com or call or text 810.648.5282 and tell us your Christmas Wish for a chance at a set of four movie tickets!

