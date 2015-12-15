Mark the Barber’s Polar Run/Walk

You’re invited to join Mark “The Barber” Heberling and Right to Life of Sanilac County for the sixth annual Polar Run/Walk for Life happening on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Mark the Barber presenting a check for the proceeds from his annual Polar Run earlier this year.



This year Mark chose Beauty for Ashes to be the recipient of the proceeds from the event. Beauty for Ashes is a non-profit organization located in Flint. They minister to women who are survivors of human trafficking and those at risk of sexual exploitation and addiction. They are a ministry dedicated to bringing hope and healing for a new and empowered life through the love of Jesus.

The races begin at 2:00 p.m. Registration and packet pick up will take place inside the old Maple Valley School cafeteria beginning at 1:00 p.m. The 1 mile and the 5K will begin at 2:00 at the Diamond Trail in Sandusky. Parking is available at Maple Valley Elementary School, 138 Maple Valley Street or right at the Diamond Trail in Sandusky, Michigan. You can run or walk 1 Mile or the 5K.

The cost is $25.00 per participant until midnight on January 5, after that you can sign up on race day with same day registrations at $30. Shirts are available to order until December 22. There is no guarantee for a shirt if you sign up on race day. There will be age group awards for the 5K from 1st-3rd place. Awards will also be given to the top 3 male and female finishers of the 1 mile. All race info is available at the sign-up page.

Sign up online at https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/Sandusky/MarktheBarbersPolarRun WalkforLife.

Paper mail-in entries can be printed and sent in. They are available at www.RTLSC.com. You can also donate online at the sign-up page. Or stop in or send a donation to Mark the Barber at his shop. Make checks payable to Right to Life of Sanilac County and mail to P.O. Box 169, Sandusky, MI 48471.

Miller Race Management will provide chip timing for the events. All participants will receive an event long sleeve tech shirt, race bib, swag bag, finisher medal and online race photos and timing for the event. The 1 Mile will be held entirely on the Diamond Trail and the 5K will use city streets, gravel roads, and finish up on the Diamond Trail.

This event is made possible by the event sponsors. If you would like to be a sponsor, the cost is $250 and needs to be paid by December 15. Please contact Amy Roggenbuck at 810-404-0860 for details on becoming a sponsor.