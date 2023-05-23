Sandusky Selects Palmer as New Principal

The Sandusky Community Schools Board of Education met in a special session on Thursday, May 22, 2023, in the Sandusky High School Board of Education Room. The meeting was called to order at 6:00 p.m. by President, Jason Trepkowski.

Following the pledge of allegiance, roll call was taken. Members present were Carolyn Stoutenburg, Daniel Gerstenberger, Robert Hassler, Justin Radloff, Norah Harding, Jane Jacobson, and Jason Trepkowski. Principal Louis Williams was also present.

John Baerwolf, the new coach for Boys Varsity Basketball introduced himself to the board.

Motion by Gerstenberger, supported by Harding, that the Board approve the spending Sec 97 Security Grant funds not to exceed $114,167 as supported by the Finance Committee. Motion carried 7-0.

Motion by Jacobson, supported by Radloff, that the Board approve the changes to elementary parking lot project as supported by the Buildings and Grounds Committee. Motion carried 7-0.

Motion by Gerstenberger, supported by Stoutenburg, that the Board approve the hire of Ryan Palmer for the position of Jr/Sr High School Principal. Motion carried 7-0.

Motion by Jacobson, supported by Stoutenburg, that the Board approve the hire of Samantha Fromwiller for the position of Jr/Sr High School Teacher. Motion carried 7-0.

Superintendent search:

Rich Ramsey, MASB consultant gave the Board four main goals to accomplish:

Review the Calendar Post the Position May 23, 2023

Application Deadline: June 13, 2023

Interim Interview June 5, 2023

Selection of candidates to interview

June 19, 2023

First round interviews

July 17 & 18, 2023

Second round interviews July 25, 2023

Board visitation (If necessary) TBA

Board Selection of Superintendent

July 25, 2023

Start Date Fall 2023 Results of the community survey

Over 200 responses from community, staff, and students

Went over the strengths and challenges.

3.Discuss the interview questions for round one and round two and the superintendent criteria for the final posting. Next step in interim Superintendent:

Interview Interim, June 5, 2023.

Salary to be discussed.

Look over a contract of employment.

The next special board meeting will be held on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. in the High School Board of Education Room.

The next special board meeting will be on Tuesday, June 19, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. in the High School Board of Education Room.

The next regular board meeting will be Monday, June 26, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. in the High School Board of Education Room.

There being no further business to come before the Board, the Board meeting adjourned, at 7:30 p.m.