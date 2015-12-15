Sandusky Golf Win League Title; Break School Record

The Sandusky Varsity Golf team hosted the Greater Thumb East 18-Hole Tournament for the league championship this past Wednesday, May 24, 2023. The Wolves shot the lights out on Wednesday, ignoring the wind and cold temperatures to put together their best performance of the season and school history. The team combined for a score of 318 through 18, breaking the record set by last year’s team led by standout golfer Christian Long.

“With Christian Long graduated some thought we might be a bit down this year.” Mused Sandusky Head Coach John Guttowsky, “But I have some very competitive young men, who love to play this game and more importantly, work on their skill development.”

Brandon Trepkowski has grown into an excellent golfer, and shot the best score in the tournament with a 78. The rest of the Wolves were not far behind. Logan Trepkowski shot a 79, Carson Shampo shot an 80 and Kyle Guibord an 81. Landon DeLong scored 83 on the day and Lukas Franzel an 85. “We have three strong seniors who have led the way. Brandon Trepkowski, Kyle Guibord and Landon DeLong.” Stated Coach Guttowsky, adding “And our underclassmen continue to show great improvement. Sophomore Logan Trepkowski made the biggest jump this year, moving into our 4 slot and finishing second to his brother in the tournament.” Coach Guttowsky also praised Lukas Franzel for his improvement this season.

The tournament only counts the best four scores shot by the team, but any combination of the Sandusky golfers would have led to the same result as all six Sandusky golfers scored better than every other golfer in the tournament.

Sandusky extend their Greater Thumb East dominance to a third straight title in as many years. The Sandusky Golf team have won eleven league titles since 2002, eight of those titles were with Coach John Guttowsky at the helm.

Coach Guttowsky is cautiously optimistic about hosting the Regional tournament this week “Of the 19 schools competing there are 8-9 very good teams coming in for the three spots that will go to the state finals. We will have to play as well as we did in the Conference tournament.” The Wolves will have to their work cut out for them, with three of their opponents (Saginaw Swan Valley #7, Millington #10, Frankenmuth #13), ranked in the top 15 in the state but John Guttowsky thinks his team are ready, “My guys love a challenge and I believe we will compete very well.” The Wolves teed off at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, check back next week for the results of the tournament.

