Lady Eagles Sweep CPS

Jackie Salowitz

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Lady Eagles played at CPS on Monday, May 22, taking both games, 12-1 and 26-11.

Libby Tank pitched for the Eagles, striking out 8, walking 5. Chloe DeLong pitched for the Tigers, striking out 2, walking 4.

For the Eagles, Alyssa Rudgers 3 hits, 3 runs, 1 rbi; Johanna Kubacki 2 hits, 1 rbi; Shelby Flanagan 2 runs; Aleyah Keinath 1 hit, 1 run, 1 rbi; Libby Tank 1 hit, 1 run, 2 rbi’s; Emma Salowitz 1 hit, 1 run, 1 rbi; Emma Baynton 1 hit; Rebecca Boice 1 hit, 1 run, 1 rbi; Jeneil Keinath 1 run; Sophia Buzzo 1 run.

In game two, Aleyah Keinath was on the mound for Deckerville, striking out 10, walking 2 in five innings of play. Carsonville’s Hart struck out 8, walking 17.

Deckerville was led by Johanna Kubacki with 3 hits, 4 runs and 5 rbi’s and Sophia Buzzo with 4 runs on 1 hit, with 3 rbi’s. Shelby Flanagan had 2 hits, 3 runs, 2 rbi’s; Aleyah Keinath 3 runs, 1 rbi; Libby Tank 2 hits, 3 runs, 4 rbi’s; Alyssa Rudgers 1 run, 2 rbi’s; Emma Salowitz 1 hit, 4 runs, 1 rbi; Jeneil Keinath 1 run; Emma Roberts 1 hit, 3 runs, 1 rbi. The girls had 3 runs in the first, 5 in the second, 10 in the third, 3 in the fourth and 5 in the fifth.

The Tigers scored 2 in both the first and second, 3 in the third, and 2 in the fourth and fifth.

The Lady Eagles played the Harbor Beach Pirates last Tuesday, suffering losses in both games.

Game one was close, the girls lost by one run, 4-5. Deckerville scored 3 runs in the first inning

and 1 in the top of the seventh. The Pirates had 2 in the first, 1 in the second, 2 in the third.

In game one, Libby Tank pitched 6 innings, striking out 6, walking 7.

Johanna Kubacki had 1 hit, 1 run; Aleyah Keinath 3 hits, 1 run; Libby Tank 2 hits, 1 run. Alyssa Rudgers 1 run; Sophia Buzzo 1 hit, Rebecca Boice 1 hit.

In game two, the Pirates won 13-8. Deckerville scored 2 runs in the first and third innings, and 4 in the bottom of the sixth. Harbor Beach had 1 in the first, 3 in the third, 4 in the fifth, 1 in the sixth and 4 in the seventh.

Alyssa Rudgers pitched the seven inning game, striking out 4, walking 2.

Johanna Kubacki had 2 hits, 2 runs; Shelby Flanagan 3 hits, 2 runs; Aleyah Keinath 2 hits, 1 run, 4 rbi’s; Libby Tank 1 rbi; Alyssa Rudgers 1 hit, 1 run; Emma Salowitz 1 run; Emma Baynton 1 hit, 1 rbi; Rebecca Boice 1 run.